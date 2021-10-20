Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.