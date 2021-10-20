Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RPD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.27. 224,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $125.99.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.