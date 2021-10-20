Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 494,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.