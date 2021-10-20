RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer Sells 30,312 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 749,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,589. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.13.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
