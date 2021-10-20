Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 11,520 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

HUBS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $795.39. 313,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -432.79 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,184.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

