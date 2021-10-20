INO COIN (INO) Price Up 7.8% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00005122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $608.28 million and approximately $2,669.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00191461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

