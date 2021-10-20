Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.16 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Auctus has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $14,260.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00262737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00191461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,415 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

