Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 326,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,652. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

