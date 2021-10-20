Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.