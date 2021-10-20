Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.60. 318,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

