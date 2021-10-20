6,645 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after buying an additional 247,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,517,000 after acquiring an additional 219,109 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,771,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 539,272 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE:OMC traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

