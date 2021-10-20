The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of The Procter & Gamble worth $4,655,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.