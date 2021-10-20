Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRKR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 363,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,239. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $128.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

