Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.95. 22,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

