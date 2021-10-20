The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.69. 79,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $114.20 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

