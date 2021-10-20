The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.11. 66,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,805. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $114.20 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

