ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MAN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

