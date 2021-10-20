Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.19 Million

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $116.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.38 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $481.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.26 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

