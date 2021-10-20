Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

NYSE:PEN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,525. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.51, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.93.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

