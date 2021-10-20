Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

ZTS stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,046. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average is $188.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

