EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report sales of $128.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $127.14 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $490.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,724. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

