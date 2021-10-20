Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $15.55 on Wednesday, hitting $2,860.89. 26,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,589.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

