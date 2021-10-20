Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 593 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,001. The firm has a market cap of $406.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

