Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $36.80 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,803,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $599,515,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,427.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.