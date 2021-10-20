Quant (QNT) Price Hits $292.16 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $292.16 or 0.00443346 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $69.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.60 or 0.00928075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.