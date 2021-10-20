Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $179.23. 15,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $187.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

