Convex Finance Price Hits $19.59 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $598.66 million and approximately $90.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $19.59 or 0.00029721 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

