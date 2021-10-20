$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 55,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,091. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

