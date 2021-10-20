CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,012,572. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

