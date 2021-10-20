Boit C F David Makes New $949,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.61. 227,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

