SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $297.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.90 million and the highest is $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,670,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

