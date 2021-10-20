-$0.26 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 17,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,981. The company has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $7,083,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

