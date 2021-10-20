Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

