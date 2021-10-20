Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 121,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

