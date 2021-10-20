Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $20.57 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $724,240.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

