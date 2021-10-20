$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $620,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

