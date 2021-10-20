Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $21.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,895. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

