Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

