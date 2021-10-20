Truist Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $54.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

HXL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 20,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,556. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

