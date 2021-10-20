Truist Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $54.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
HXL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 20,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,556. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.