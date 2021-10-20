First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.15

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
