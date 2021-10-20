First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.15

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.15 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

