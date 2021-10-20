Archetype Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archetype Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

