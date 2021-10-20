Archetype Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,450 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. 25,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,079. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 886.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.