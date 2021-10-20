Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce sales of $279.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.69 million and the lowest is $264.04 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

REG traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. 25,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,027. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Regency Centers by 248.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

