Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,561. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day moving average is $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

