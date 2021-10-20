CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling CYCLUB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

