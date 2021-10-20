Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $58.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. 43,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,490. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.25, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

