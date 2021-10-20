NXM Tops 1-Day Volume of $725.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. NXM has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $725.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $157.18 or 0.00236455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00191273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00092735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,375 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,414 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

