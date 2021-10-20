Uniper’s (UNPRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

