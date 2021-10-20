Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $14.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $57.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.21. 23,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $350.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.06.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

