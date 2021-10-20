3,228 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $8,055,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $223.17. 108,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,170,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43. The firm has a market cap of $556.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

